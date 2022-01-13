OHA to provide update on COVID impacts across Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority is providing an update on the impacts of COVID-19 across Oregon Thursday afternoon amid a record number of cases being recorded across the state.

The press conference will begin at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on KOIN.com.

Oregon Health Director Patrick Allen, Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and state epidemiologist will all be speaking.

On Wednesday, OHA reported 8,760 new and presumptive COVID cases on Wednesday, continuing to inch the state total to nearly a half-million.

As cases continue climbing, state and health officials are implementing initiatives to try to decrease the spread.

Oregon hospitals are implementing the new isolation guidelines set out by the CDC to maintain adequate staffing levels. Health officials now recommend health care workers isolate for five days before returning to work, even if they have mild symptoms.

Gov. Kate Brown redeployed more than 1,200 National Guard members to overwhelmed hospitals across the state. Brown also set a goal to have 1 million Oregonians injected with the booster by the end of January.

OHA announced Wednesday 676,870 more people need to get their booster dose to reach that goal.