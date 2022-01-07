OHA to speak after OR’s record-breaking week in COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials from the Oregon Health Authority are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday after the state hit record highs for new COVID-19 cases for four consecutive days.

Speakers include Oregon State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and Peter Graven, Ph.D, director of the Oregon Health & Science University Office of Advanced Analytics.

Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, OHA recorded 15,239 positive COVID cases, with 10,579 of those among the unvaccinated and the remaining 4,660 were breakthrough cases.

With that, 271 cases were reported Thursday among children ages 12 to 17. This comes as a few schools in the metro area have canceled classes Friday due to “excessive staff and student absences” resulting from COVID.

In December, Governor Kate Brown announced the state’s goal of boosting one million Oregonians by the end of January. According to OHA, more than 750,000 people need to get their booster dose to reach the goal.