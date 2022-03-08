PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 397 new cases and 29 COVID-19-related deaths, according to Tuesday’s COVID-19 report.

Oregon’s total case count is now at 698,127 and the state’s death toll has now reached 6,772, OHA said.

According to OHA, 3,163,948 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,871,092 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 3,075 doses per day.

Hospitalizations

Across Oregon, OHA reports there are 291 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 13 people from Monday’s report. OHA noted that there are 50 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

There are 83 adult ICU beds available out of 655 and 416 adult non-ICU beds available out of 4,287, OHA said.

Cases by county

Baker (1), Benton (15), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (2), Columbia (4), Coos (9), Crook (6), Curry (4), Deschutes (24), Douglas (19), Gilliam (1), Grant (8), Jackson (31), Jefferson (6), Josephine (20), Klamath (5), Lake (5), Lane (33), Lincoln (4), Linn (25), Malheur (6), Marion (28), Morrow (2), Multnomah (57), Polk (7), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (2), Union (4), Wasco (5), Washington (34) and Yamhill (6).