OHA: Unvaccinated people account for 75% of COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 75.4% of the 8,239 positive COVID-19 cases were from unvaccinated people, according to officials.

Oregon Health Authority reported 1,211 new confirmed/presumptive COVID cases, and 74 new COVID related deaths bringing the state’s death toll to 4543. The overall case count now stands at 371,001.

Breakthrough cases account for 24.6% or 2,025 of all confirmed cases. Residents of care facilities, senior living communities and other congregate care settings accounted for 50 breakthrough cases.

OHA said the average age for breakthrough cases was 47 years old, while people ages 12 to 17 accounted for 66 cases.

Officials said unvaccinated people are contracting COVID four times higher than vaccinated people.

1% of breakthrough cases have died, while 4.4% have been hospitalized.

532 people are hospitalized across the state, which is five more than Wednesday and seven more people are in ICU beds, with a total of 123.

Hospitals continue to remain near capacity with COVID patients, OHA said. Only 9% of ICU beds across the state are available and only 7% of non-ICU beds.

Vaccinations

OHA reported 18,096 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 3.

There were 1,126 initial doses, 840 second doses and 9,798 third and booster doses. The remaining 6,270 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday. The seven-day running average is now 17,085 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,323,667 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 2,039,930 doses of Moderna and 230,623 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines.

To date, 2,825,299 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,618,874 people have completed a COVID vaccine series.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (11), Clackamas (120), Clatsop (5), Columbia (22), Coos (26), Crook (12), Curry (3), Deschutes (100), Douglas (52), Grant (3), Hood River (5), Jackson (61), Jefferson (15), Josephine (26), Klamath (38), Lake (4), Lane (79), Lincoln (10), Linn (55), Malheur (7), Marion (124), Morrow (3), Multnomah (140), Polk (28), Sherman (3), Tillamook (18), Umatilla (27), Union (4), Wallowa (8), Wasco (15), Washington (107), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (78).