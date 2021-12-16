OHA: Unvaxxed have COVID rate 4 times higher

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Those who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 contract the disease at a rate 4 times higher than those Oregonians who are vaccinated, the Oregon Health Authority said in its weekly report.

A total of 69.8% of the new cases in the week ending December 11 were in unvaccinated people. The remaining cases were breakthrough cases. But OHA officials pointed out only 4.4% of breakthrough cases required hospitalization.

Hospital beds across the state remain mostly full. Only 8% of adult ICU beds and only 6% of adult non-ICU beds are available in Oregon at this time. Hospitalizations ticked up in the Thursday report.

The daily vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days averages 21,513 doses per day, officials said.

Cases and deaths

Another 19 people died from COVID-related issues, bringing the death toll to 5527.

Also Thursday, another 909 new cases were recorded in 31 Oregon counties:

Baker (3), Benton (15), Clackamas (88), Clatsop (17), Columbia (11), Coos (29), Crook (5), Curry (4), Deschutes (60), Douglas (25), Hood River (3), Jackson (67), Jefferson (9), Josephine (25), Klamath (10), Lake (1), Lane (65), Lincoln (16), Linn (36), Malheur (2), Marion (76), Morrow (3), Multnomah (133), Polk (28), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (14), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (5), Washington (121), and Yamhill (26).