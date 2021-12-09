OHA weekly report: 70% new cases are among unvaxxed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As hospitals remain near capacity, nearly 70% of the new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon are among those who are unvaccinated, the Oregon Health Authority said Thursday.

The report covers the time period between November 28 and December 4. Those who got breakthrough cases — that is, vaccinated people who contract COVID — were an average age of 43. Only 4.4% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and only 1.2% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 81, OHA said.

The Thursday report revealed another 38 people died from COVID-19 and 901 new cases were confirmed in 30 counties:

Baker (2), Benton (16), Clackamas (94), Clatsop (8), Columbia (11), Coos (34), Crook (13), Deschutes (55), Douglas (43), Grant (2), Harney (4), Hood River (9), Jackson (57), Jefferson (8), Josephine (13), Klamath (13), Lane (61), Lincoln (9), Linn (69), Malheur (4), Marion (88), Morrow (2), Multnomah (127), Polk (23), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (7), Washington (92), and Yamhill (22).

OHA did not provide any details on the 38 deaths recorded. The overall death toll is now 5356. The cumulative case count is 399,361.

Throughout Oregon, hospitals remain near capacity. Only 8% of adult ICU beds are available and only 6% of adult non-ICU beds are open.

The average of vaccinations per day jumped up to 23,668 doses over a 7-day average. That includes those getting booster shots.

As of Thursday, more than 2.9 million Oregonians have gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, officials said.