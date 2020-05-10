OHA: Zero new COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

A healthcare staff member in a protective suit holds the hand of a coronavirus patient. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Oregon Health Authority’s daily coronavirus update Sunday, leaving the state’s death toll unchanged at 127.

Sixty new cases and eight new presumptive cases were tallied, bringing Oregon’s total number of cases to 3,228.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (10), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (1), Hood River (1), Marion (14), Multnomah (22), Polk (2), Umatilla (1), Washington (11), Yamhill (2).