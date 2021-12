PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Researchers from the Oregon Health and Science University revealed they found breakthrough cases of COVID-19 create a “super immunity” to the virus.

According to OHSU, antibodies tested after breakthrough cases were as much as 1,000% more effective than antibodies generated two weeks following the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“You can’t get a better immune response than this,” said one OHSU researcher.