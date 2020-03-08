OHSU confirms positive case of COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Health & Science University has confirmed one of its patients has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A spokesman with OHSU said all employees were notified Saturday.

No other details of the case or quarantine procedures were provided.

The report comes a day after the state confirmed four new cases.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown, along with OHA officials, is slated to update the public at 11 a.m. Sunday on the state’s response to the outbreak.

