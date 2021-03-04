OHSU doc: All 3 COVID vaccines extremely good

Hartford Public Schools Safety Officer Victor Rodriguez flexes his arm muscle after receiving a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The first shipments of the vaccine arrived at the hospital this morning. Cities and states are rapidly expanding access to vaccines as the nation races to head off a resurgence in coronavirus infections and reopen schools and businesses battered by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 3 different COVID vaccines are now available in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines need 2 doses administered a few weeks apart. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose shot.

Dr. William Messer, who led a Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial at OHSU, said they are all highly effective vaccines. Studies show the J&J vaccine is about 72% effective at preventing COVID. The other vaccines offer 94-95% protection.

But the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were tested before the new COVID variants were circulating. But the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tested later in areas where a stronger variant spread — and even if someone got COVID after the shot it was a milder case.

All 3 vaccines, Dr. Messer said, are saving lives.

“All 3 of the vaccines were extremely good at preventing severe disease hospitalization and death and more or less equivalent in those ways,” he told KOIN 6 News.

Most places giving vaccine shots administer whatever type of vaccine they were sent. But Safeway/Albertson’s is asking people ahead of time as they sign up online if they want the 1-dose or 2-dose vaccine.