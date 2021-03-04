OHSU doc: All 3 COVID vaccines extremely good

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 3 different COVID vaccines are now available in Oregon and Southwest Washington.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines need 2 doses administered a few weeks apart. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose shot.
Dr. William Messer, who led a Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial at OHSU, said they are all highly effective vaccines. Studies show the J&J vaccine is about 72% effective at preventing COVID. The other vaccines offer 94-95% protection.
But the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were tested before the new COVID variants were circulating. But the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tested later in areas where a stronger variant spread — and even if someone got COVID after the shot it was a milder case.
GetVaccinated.Oregon.Gov
All 3 vaccines, Dr. Messer said, are saving lives.
“All 3 of the vaccines were extremely good at preventing severe disease hospitalization and death and more or less equivalent in those ways,” he told KOIN 6 News.
Most places giving vaccine shots administer whatever type of vaccine they were sent. But Safeway/Albertson’s is asking people ahead of time as they sign up online if they want the 1-dose or 2-dose vaccine.