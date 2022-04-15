PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – COVID is creeping back into town just as Easter gatherings are about to get underway this weekend.



Some experts are calling it a wave and if say haven’t had COVID yet, you could be at risk. That’s why there’s a push not just to be vaccinated but to have the third shot or even a booster dose. It’s also why some places around the country are requiring masks indoors again.

Oregon Health & Science University’s data expert expects cases to double or triple by May.

The good news is hospitalizations are not expected to skyrocket with so many people vaccinated, and medications to treat COVID patients.

However, it does mean with Passover and Easter gatherings this weekend, putting on a mask to protect those who are vulnerable to getting really ill is a good idea.