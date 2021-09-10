OHSU forecast: Hospitalizations peak, but COVID surge far from over

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new projection from OHSU shows that while hospitalizations have peaked, the current COVID-19 surge is far from over.

The forecast shows patients suffering from COVID-19 will still continue to clog the medical system as the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday nearly 2,500 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus.

The new forecast reveals hospitals across Oregon will remain under severe strain for the next two to three months, with a gradual decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations amid the ongoing delta variant surge peaked on Sept. 1 with just under 1,200 patients in hospitals, according to the forecast. As of Thursday, there are only slightly fewer in hospitals, with 1,150 COVID patients as of Thursday.

Of those, roughly half of all intensive care units in the state are filled with COVID-19 patients, the majority of whom are unvaccinated.

However, the lead scientist responsible for the report said there isn’t all bad news.

“It looks like we are seeing the flattening of cases that we had hoped for,” he wrote, adding, “It’s certainly still possible to generate a new surge in severe illness.”

Researchers are also keeping tabs on pediatric cases as schools reopen across Oregon.