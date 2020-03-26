OHSU hotline to answer COVID-19 questions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People concerned about a cough or fever can soon call an Oregon Health & Science University COVID-19 hotline that doctors hope will help people figure out what’s going on and reduce the burden on health care workers.

OHSU spokeswoman Amanda Gibbs told the Oregonian a $1.6 million donation will help launch the hotline by covering the costs of dedicated phone lines and computers, as well as training for hotline staff. The donation came from the Andrew and Corey Morris-Singer Foundation.

Gibbs said patients who call the hospital will have the option to be routed directly to the new hotline. The hotline will be staffed by medical professionals who will triage the concerns of callers who think they may be sick with the virus.

