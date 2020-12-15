OHSU, Kaiser expected to get COVID vaccine Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More doses of the approved COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Oregon on Tuesday, including at Kaiser Permanente and OHSU.

The Oregon Health & Science University Pharmacy, Kaiser Permanente’s Airport Way Center in Portland and St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario are each expected to receive a 975-dose package. The remaining 30,225 doses will be distributed to various hospitals in the state throughout the rest of the week.

In a release Monday night, OHSU officials said, “We have five of the ultra-cold freezers required to safely store the vaccine and will begin vaccinating health care workers at highest risk of exposure on our Marquam Hill Campus Wednesday, Dec. 16.”

The Portland VA Hospital expects to have 2900 doses arriving on Wednesday.

The Moderna vaccine could be approved by the FDA this week and officials said doses of that vaccine could start going out to state by the end of the week.

The Legacy Research Institute in Northeast Portland was the first facility to receive a box of the Pfizer vaccine early Monday. A second box went to the Legacy Meridian Park site in Tualatin. Each facility received 975 doses.