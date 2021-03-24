OHSU offers COVID long haulers specific care

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — COVID-19 patients who have had symptoms for more than a month — also known as long haulers — can now get specific care at OHSU.

The program’s lead physician, Dr. Eric Herman, told KOIN 6 News how the program is specifically designed to help the long haulers.

“Another thing that we offer is a very comprehensive rehabilitation,” Herman said.

The doctor also said they offer remote options for patients to connect with doctors if they are too fatigued to leave their home and navigate their plan of care so they know what tests to get done and what appointments are needed.