OHSU: Oregon’s COVID-19 origins one of the most diverse in US

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The origins of the novel coronavirus in Oregon may be one of the most diverse to date in the U.S., Oregon Health and Sciences University researchers announced after successfully sequencing 16 genomes of the novel coronavirus collected in the state.

In a statement, Brian O’Roak, an associate professor of molecular and medical genetics in the OHSU School of Medicine, said the first sequences they’ve done revealed that the introduction of the virus to the Portland metro area is quite diverse, unlike some other outbreaks in the U.S.

“The current early data suggest there were 13 introductions of SARS-CoV-2 over the past two months,” he said.

Brian J. O’Roak, Ph.D., assistant professor of molecular and medical genetics, OHSU, Jan. 4, 2017. (OHSU/John Valls)

Two major branches of the novel coronavirus in Oregon were revealed through the sequencing so far. One is called the A2a lineage, which is “the strain that spread across Europe and New York,” O’Roak said. “We have multiple independent introductions of this strain in Oregon, including one that makes up 20 percent of the samples.”

The second major branch — also about 20 percent of the samples — likely traveled down Interstate 5 from British Columbia, through Washington and then into Oregon early in the outbreak, a press release from OHSU stated. Other branches in the sequencing moved through Europe to Canada in early March and then to Oregon right before Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order to Stay Home, Save Lives.

Ruth O’Connell, Ph.D., is inspecting samples going through cDNA synthesis, which converts the single stranded viral RNA into double stranded molecule that then can be sequenced. (OHSU)

The 16 SARS-CoV-2 genomes sequenced at OHSU more than doubled the previous amount, in which only 11 genomes of the virus were sequenced in Oregon. The new sequences from OHSU were released to the viral database GISAID on May 11, about a month after their sequencing began.

OHSU said the team is ramping up sequencing with hopes to get to at least 50 genomes completed per week. They are coordinating with clinical labs throughout the state to get positive samples and making all of the data immediately publicly available.

More information on the Oregon SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Center at OHSU can be found by emailing covidseq@ohsu.edu.