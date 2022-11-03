Overall, OHSU says that the number of COVID cases have dropped 'a little' in recent months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Health & Science University ‘s latest COVID-19 forecast reports that COVID-related infections and hospitalizations should peak in early December, right between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

OHSU expects about 280 COVID-19 patients to either be infected or hospitalized on Sunday, Dec. 4, which is the maximum number of patients seen during the upcoming wave.

As of Nov. 2, there were 230 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. According to OHSU, this number has been somewhat flat for the past couple of months. OHSU says the number of COVID cases has dropped “a little” in recent months.

For COVID-19 patients under the age of 18, there were three hospitalized as of Oct. 27. That is a decline from around 10 in September.

Of Oregon’s total 353 intensive care beds, OHSU says only 5% of them were filled with COVID-19 patients as of Oct. 26. However, officials expect the number of deaths per day to increase marginally during the coming wave.

Data shows positive COVID-19 test results grew 7.8% from late October, even with test volume continuing to decline, according to OHSU.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Oregon Health Authority has reported 910,693 cases of COVID-19, and 8,726 COVID-related deaths. In the past week, there were 2,517 new cases and 46 newly-identified deaths.