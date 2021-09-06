OHSU projects Oregon COVID-19 cases to peak Labor Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday is the day health officials at Oregon Health & Sciences University project COVID-19 cases will peak in Oregon.

They expect just over 1,200 people will be in the hospital within the state. As of Friday, the most recent data showed there were 1,172 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Oregon.

Experts say cases should remain around that level for a while before they decline.

Inside the intensive care unit at OHSU last month, nurses and doctors said they were feeling the fatigue from treating the surge in patients — some of whom refuse life-saving medicine and vaccines.

“I would be lying if I said there isn’t anger for people who are vaccine deniers or, you know, believe conspiracy theories or, you know, have a lot of misguided information about this and then end up in our hospital suffering and dying and sometimes they will say ‘I was wrong, when can I get the vaccine?’ Sometimes they’ll deny it to their dying breath,” nurse Julie Kleese said.

At its Portland and Hillsboro Medical Center locations, OHSU reported it currently has 63 patients hospitalized from COVID-19, 31 of whom are in the ICU, and 58 are not fully vaccinated.

