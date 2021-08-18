OHSU restricts patient visitation due to COVID surge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Because of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the region, OHSU is restricting patient visitation beginning Thursday.

OHSU officials announced the new policy Thursday evening and said they will remain in place “until the current surge in cases subsides.” The restricted visitation includes patients at OHSU, Doernbecher Children’s Hospitals and all outpatient clinics.

There are exceptions for pediatrics, labor and delivery and end of life, officials said.

There are other requirements: All visitors either need to be vaccinated or have a “not detected” COVID-19 test result from the previous 72 hours. Visitors need to wear a mask, wash their hands and maintain social distance, and will need to limit movement in the buildings and stay in the patient’s room during visits.

Hospitals are reaching capacity across the country, including in Oregon where 94% of ICU beds were full as of Wednesday. Oregon Health and Science University said 93% of its COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated.

Dr. Marcel Curlin, infectious disease professor at OHSU, said intensive care units are inundated with patients in need of treatment.

“The ICU occupancy is extremely high statewide — it’s been climbing steadily, it’s reaching crisis levels,” Curlin said. “The overwhelming number of COVID hospitalizations are among unvaccinated.”