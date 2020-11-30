OHSU seeking participants for Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial

Vials with a sticker reading, “COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only” and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Health and Science University is recruiting Portlanders for a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

OHSU is looking for Portland-area residents to participate in a research study evaluating a potential vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, referred to as the AZD1222 COVID-19 vaccine study. OHSU is the only institution in the state involved in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential vaccine.

AZD1222 COVID-19 VACCINE Study Information

“Oregon Health & Science University is proud to contribute to the world’s most pressing challenge right now: identifying a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for everyone,” OHSU President Danny Jacobs said. “We’re asking Portland-area residents to volunteer for this trial and help bring all of us closer to stopping this devastating pandemic.”

The trial is seeking a total of 30,000 participants to enroll. The participants will evaluate the

safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, with two injections administered about four weeks apart. Patients will then be monitored for two years.

According to OHSU, the study will strive to “enroll a diverse group of trial participants, and prioritizes the enrollment of individuals who are older than 55 years and Black, Indigenous and People of Color” in order to ensure the vaccine works well for the broadest group of people possible.

OHSU says participants must be 18 or older, not be pregnant, have either stable medical conditions or no medical issues, have not been previously diagnosed with COVID-19 and should live within

about 1.5 hours of OHSU’s Marquam Hill/South Waterfront campus. Those interested in enrolling can visit this website or call 800.822.7839.

