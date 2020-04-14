OLCC suspends bar’s license for violating Brown’s orders

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has suspended the liquor license of a bar in Southern Oregon after the establishment was found to be in violation of the governor’s executive order.

A Medford-based OLCC inspector received information that alleged the Sportsman Tavern in Cave Junction had been violating Governor Kate Brown’s Stay Home Order, which expressly prohibits the “on-premises consumption of food or drink and gatherings of more than 25 people” in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, April 9, that inspector investigated the tavern and found several people inside.

“Based on the initial investigation, the OLCC determined there was enough evidence to warrant the immediate suspension of the Full On-Premises Commercial (F-COM) license,” said the OLCC in a release.

The OLCC said their investigation into the tavern’s operations is ongoing and the owners have the right to challenge the OLCC’s rulings.