Omicron concerning, but parents ‘relieved’ kids vaccinated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As news of the omicron variant spread, people in Oregon began checking for COVID vaccine clinics in the area.

Parents who spoke with KOIN 6 News had split feelings — grateful on one hand for the vaccine, yet bracing again against the unknown.

Sutirtha Bhattacharya and his wife brought their 5-year-old son to the Tektronix vaccination clinic in Beaverton on Monday.

“Very relieved,” he said. “Relieved because the holidays are coming up. When we step out of the house we’re always very cautious about taking him places. Now with the vaccine I think we’ll be more confident about it.”

While his family is vaccinated and boosted, he said he’s still very concerned with the omicron variant.

“The jury is still out on whether the vaccine works on it or not, but we didn’t want to take the chance,” he said. “We got the vaccine and then whatever the scientists find we’ll follow through with their guidance.”

Oregon state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sideliner said on Monday health officials have not detected omicron in the state but he suspects it will show up within days.

“Omicron is suspected to be more transmissible than the delta variant as it’s quickly outcompeted delta in South Africa,” Sidelinger said in a video statement. “Those who are not yet vaccianted should get their first COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. Those due for a booster — all adults either 2 months after J&J vaccination or 6 months after Pfizer or Moderna vaccination — should get it as soon as possible.”

There are currently many unknowns about the omicron variant, but OHA officials said they will have answers in the coming weeks.

While health officials urge people to get boosted as soon as possible, people continue to search for places to get a booster shot.

Pharmacies offer COVID vaccinations, but some are more booked with appointments than others. Later this week. indoor vaccination sites will open at the former Kmart locations in Gresham and Wilsonville.