Omicron discovered in 3 Washington counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 were confirmed in separate counties in Washington state on Saturday the Washington State Department of Health announced.

The patients — a man and woman in their 20s from Pierce and King counties and a man in his 30s from Thurston County — range in age from 20 to 39, officials said.

The state health department does not believe the cases are related, but investigation is still underway.

Washington is now the 13th state in the US to discover omicron, which has now been found in 38 countries around the world.

