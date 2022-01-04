Omicron surges in Oregon: Another new daily case record

FILE – A man is swabbed for COVID-19 at a walk-up testing site at Farragut Square on Dec. 23, 2021, just blocks from the White House in Washington. The explosive increase in U.S. coronavirus case counts is raising alarm, but some experts believe the focus should instead be on COVID-19 hospital admissions. And those aren’t climbing as fast. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File )

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the second consecutive day, Oregon set a single-day record for new COVID cases in the state, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

Another 4540 new confirmed/presumptive COVID cases were recorded in all but one Oregon county. Twelve of the counties recorded triple-digit cases, including counties with sparse populations like Benton and Umatilla.

The overall case count now stands at 435,453. The full list of cases by county recorded January 4, 2022:

Baker (8), Benton (102), Clackamas (652), Clatsop (38), Columbia (34), Coos (3), Crook (59), Curry (4), Deschutes (280), Douglas (54), Gilliam (8), Grant (6), Harney (4), Jackson (132), Jefferson (21), Josephine (55), Klamath (86), Lake (6), Lane (443), Lincoln (13), Linn (102), Malheur (38), Marion (464), Morrow (6), Multnomah (786), Polk (123), Sherman (7), Tillamook (17), Umatilla (109), Union (29), Wallowa (10), Wasco (30), Washington (610), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (200).

Another 44 people died from COVID-related issues, raising the overall total to 5710 since the pandemic began. Complete details about those who died was not immediately available.

The omicron surge continues to worry health officials when it comes to hospitalizations. More people are hospitalized Tuesday and more patients are in the ICU than the day before, officials said.

Overall, 9% of adult ICU beds are open but only 6% of adult non-ICU beds are available, OHA said.

However, the 7-day running average for vaccinations ticked up to 10,009 doses per day.

The goal of getting 1 million Oregonians a booster shot by the end of January continues. As of Tuesday, Oregon needs 783,023 people to get a booster to reach the goal.