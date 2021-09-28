ONA: Legacy staffing issues connected to vaccine exemptions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four Legacy-GoHealth Urgent Care will close on Thursday due to “temporary staffing constraints.”

The locations in West Linn, Pearl District, Lake Oswego and Camas will close until further notice. However, a spokesperson told KOIN 6 News they are consolidating services and expanding capacity at the locations in Oregon City, Raleigh Hills, N. Williams and Cascade Park.

The reasons why there are staffing issues is a bit unclear. KOIN 6 News asked Legacy officials if the staffing shortages are related to employees refusing COVID vaccinations for religious or medical reasons. So far, they have not responded.

But a statement from the Oregon Nurses Association makes it clear vaccine exemptions are definitely a reason.

“Nurses in the labor and delivery department at Legacy Silverton Hospital report that every religious exemption request, and a number of medical exemption requests, have been denied. We are told that 18 nurses, nearly half of the nursing staff in that department, are facing termination. ONA is seeing similar reports from other Legacy Silverton Hospital units, and we are hearing deep concern from nurses at Legacy facilities (not represented by ONA) in the Portland area,” the statement said.

KOIN 6 News will follow this story.