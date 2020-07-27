Online-only school group rallies in Salem for statewide plan

The group Oregon For A Safe Return to Campus rallied in Salem for online-only schools for now, July 27, 2020 (KOIN)

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A growing voice of teachers, school staff and parents are urging state leaders to put the brakes on plans to reopen school in Oregon as thousands of educators and parents are getting behind a plan to set a statewide bar for reopening.

The group Oregon For A Safe Return to Campus wants the Oregon Department of Education to support a guideline that would require no new COVID cases in a county for 2 weeks before schools in that county would reopen for in-person learning.

Hundreds of supporters in Salem held a socially distanced rally in their cars Monday to urge Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority to support the benchmark.

Fifth-grade teacher Julisa Rodriquez said there will be trauma and a mental health effect if “someone loses a classmate or a teacher” because of in-person instruction.

As of now, it’s up to school districts to decide when and how to start school — online only, in person or a mix. There is a growing trend from many districts to at least start the school year online only at this point.

There will be new guidelines for schools coming from state health and education leaders perhaps as soon as Tuesday.

