Distilleries across OR make hand sanitizer for frontlines

Hand sanitizer produced by an Oregon distillery for frontline health care workers, April 3, 2020. (Courtesy to KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Distilleries across Oregon have partnered with the Oregon Health Authority, the OLCC and Moda Health to make thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer for frontline health care workers.

The distilleries—which were already equipped and permitted to to handle large amounts of alcohol—were chosen by OHA based on their geographical locations.

Altogether, the distilleries are expected to produce 20,000 gallons of medical-grade hand sanitizer for hospitals and first responders every week. They’ll sell the sanitizer at the market rate.

The first shipments, from Oregon Spirit Distillers in Bend and Hood River Distillers, included more than 5,000 gallons produced this week.