OR unemployment payments quadruple as claims continue to rise

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the week of April 5-11, the Oregon Employment Department quadrupled the number of payments made to those who have filed for unemployment benefits.

The total number of claims filed for the week of April decreased by 46,900 from the previous week. With 53,800 claims filed for the week, the total number of claims has risen to 296,800 for the last month. From March 29 to April 4, the Employment Department paid $23 million in benefits. For the week of April 5, that number quadrupled to $97 million.

The OED continues to hire more employees in an effort to expedite payments and increase service capacity. The department is also working on developing a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system, made for those who are self-employed, contract workers, and gig workers who are not already eligible to receive unemployment benefits.

