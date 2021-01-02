Oregon 1st 2021 COVID report: Cases in 32 counties

A medical staff member Tiffany Price adjusts a ventilator circuit on a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at the United Memorial Medical Center on December 14, 2020 in Houston, Texas. According to reports, Texas has reached over 1,480,000 cases, including over 24,500 deaths. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As 2021 begins, the Oregon Health Authority reported about 25% of the COVID vaccine doses they’ve received have been administered, while the overall death toll rose to 1490 and the case total sits at 115,339.

On New Year’s Day, the daily coronavirus report showed 13 more people died and another 1446 confirmed/presumptive cases were recorded in 32 Oregon counties.

VACCINES

Of the 190,500 doses of vaccine delivered to sites across Oregon, only 44,415 first doses have been given. So far all the vaccinations have been at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical agencies, urgent care facilities and local public health authorities.

There were 22 fewer people hospitalized in this report, with the total of 466 across the state. There are also 109 patients in ICU.

CASES

Of the 1446 cases recorded, the tri-county area of Multnomah-Washington-Clackamas had 575. Marion and Lane counties added a collective 293.

The full list of counties: Baker (10), Benton (20), Clackamas (90), Clatsop (27), Columbia (6), Coos (13), Crook (9), Curry (8), Deschutes (108), Douglas (39), Harney (3), Hood River (12), Jackson (50), Jefferson (15), Josephine (41), Klamath (2), Lake (3), Lane (88), Lincoln (10), Linn (39), Malheur (17), Marion (205), Morrow (10), Multnomah (265), Polk (21), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (57), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (11), Washington (220), and Yamhill (38).

DEATHS

The thirteen people who died ranged in age from 55 to 99 and most had underlying conditions. They lived in 8 different counties scattered around the state.