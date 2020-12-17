Oregon: 25k more Pfizer doses next week, 70k Moderna if approved

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials said the federal government is giving them fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week than they were originally expecting.

They expected to get 40,950 doses the week of Dec. 20, but will now only receive 25,350 doses. They will then receive 48,750, the week of Dec. 27.

The state is expected to receive 35,100 doses this week. Legacy Health, Oregon Health & Science University and Kaiser Permanente and Saint Alphonsus have already received a total of 4,875 doses and began administering the vaccine on Wednesday.

If and when the Moderna vaccine receives the FDA emergency use authorization, Oregon expects to receive 71,900 doses the week of Dec. 20 and 31,700 doses the week of Dec. 27.

Oregon plans to vaccinate 100,000 healthcare workers by the end of the year.