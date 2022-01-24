Oregon 3-day COVID report: 19,400 cases in 35 counties

A study from Oregon Health and Science University suggests that antibodies generated from vaccination and a breakthrough case are more effective against the virus that causes COVID-19. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the 3-day period that ended January 23, another 19,400 cases of COVID were confirmed in all but one of the state’s counties.

There were 4922 new cases on January 21, then another 10,862 the next day and 3616 on the third day of the period officials said.

Another 17 people died from COVID-related illness, the Oregon Health Authority said. That brings the cumulative death toll to 5953.

Hospitals continue to be near capacity throughout the state, with 19 more people hospitalized Monday than Sunday. There are also 161 patients in ICU beds. At this time, only 7% of ICU beds are open for adults, and only 6% of adult non-ICU beds, officials said.

The 7-day running average for vaccination doses per day sits at 12,159. But the state needs to get another 548,732 people to get a booster to reach their goal of 1 million more booster shots by the end of January — with about a week to go.

Cases by county

Since the pandemic began, a total of 590,270 cases have been confirmed in the state. Over the 3-day period, 35 Oregon counties recorded COVID cases:

Baker (41), Benton (461), Clackamas (1,532), Clatsop (104), Columbia (165), Coos (204), Crook (200), Curry (64), Deschutes (1,402), Douglas (228), Gilliam (14), Grant (36), Harney (28), Hood River (64), Jackson (1,113), Jefferson (105), Josephine (343), Klamath (448), Lake (4), Lane (2,048), Lincoln (213), Linn (834), Malheur (188), Marion (1,940), Morrow (71), Multnomah (2,940), Polk (425), Sherman (37), Tillamook (66), Umatilla (541), Union (125), Wallowa (28), Wasco (209), Washington (2,722) and Yamhill (457).

Officials last week said the omicron surge may have plateaued in the state.