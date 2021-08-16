Oregon 3-day total: 4396 COVID cases, 14 deaths

Some are now eligible for a third injection of COVID-19 vaccine (Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An eye-popping 4396 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Oregon Health Authority for the three days from Friday though Sunday. Another 14 people died, including a 27-year-old woman from Douglas County.

Hospitalizations also rose. There are a total of 752 people in Oregon hospitals with COVID-19, which is 9 more than Sunday — and 206 are in ICU.

At the same time, OHA reported 3013 new doses of vaccinations were added to the state registry. That means 2,553,384 have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, with 2,3,51,758 completing the series.

The cases

New COVID cases were reported in 31 of Oregon’s 36 counties. The tri-county region of Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties cumulatively had 966 cases. But smaller counties also had high case counts: Jackson 542, Deschutes 355, Umatilla 109 and Yamhill 103.

The complete list of counties:

Baker (18), Benton (54), Clackamas (296), Clatsop (73), Columbia (19), Coos (66), Crook (19), Curry (136), Deschutes (355), Douglas (350), Harney (11), Hood River (10), Jackson (542), Jefferson (30), Josephine (363), Klamath (15), Lane (567), Lincoln (35), Linn (178), Malheur (17), Marion (163), Morrow (13), Multnomah (504), Polk (46), Tillamook (66), Umatilla (109), Union (39), Wallowa (11), Wasco (22), Washington (166), Yamhill (103).

The 14 deaths bring the total number of deaths in Oregon to 2949. The people who died ranged in age from 27 to 93 and most had underlying conditions. The presence of underlying conditions is being investigated for the others.

COVID at-home testing information

There are several at-home COVID tests approved for emergency use by the FDA. But Emilio DeBess, an epidemiologist and senior health advisor for OHA, said the accuracy of the home tests depends on how good of a sample you collect.

DeBess said sometimes people are shy when it comes to swabbing their nose so they might not collect the right sample. He also said no test is perfect, but the at-home tests are more accurate for people who are already showing symptoms.

“If you’re symptomatic at home, you can take this test because it’s actually, it’s reliable,” he told KOIN 6 News. “It’s a reliable test for symptomatic people.”

But if you aren’t showing symptoms and take an at-home test that show a positive result, DeBess said to get a PCR test from a health care provider to confirm the results to make sure it’s not a false positive.

The PCR test is the most accurate, he said.

If you’ve been exposed to COVID, he said to wait 3-5 days to get tested because that’s how long it takes for the infection to show up.

And if you do test positive, isolate at home for 10 days to not spread the coronavirus.