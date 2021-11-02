Oregon: 6% of ICU beds available across the state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — ICU and non-ICU bed availability falls to 6%, a decrease of 3% from the previous day, Oregon Health Authority said Tuesday.

Oregon reported 1,123 new confirmed/presumptive COVID cases, bringing the total to 368,694.

537 patients are hospitalized, which is three less than yesterday, while 116 patients are in ICU an increase of two.

According to OHA, the state has administered an additional 15,540 vaccine doses Monday. 974 were initial doses, 640 were second doses and 6,682 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 7,190 doses were administered before, but were not entered into the vaccine registry until November 1.

The seven-day running average is now 16,664 doses per day.

Cases and COVID-19 deaths

29 new COVID-19 related deaths were recorded, raising the state’s death total to 4,405, according to officials.

New cases were recorded in the 35 of Oregon’s 36 counties: Baker (4), Benton (10), Clackamas (98), Clatsop (4), Columbia (18), Coos (26), Crook (24), Curry (1), Deschutes (55), Douglas (43), Gilliam (2), Grant (2), Harney (1), Hood River (10), Jackson (44), Jefferson (9), Josephine (27), Klamath (108), Lake (6), Lane (55), Lincoln (12), Linn (40), Malheur (22), Marion (94), Morrow (6), Multnomah (106), Polk (47), Sherman (7), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (40), Union (5), Wallowa (9), Wasco (25), Washington (83) and Yamhill (72).