Oregon adds 1,500+ new cases, 39 hospitalizations

Chaplain Kristin Michealsen holds the hand of a deceased COVID-19 patient while talking on the phone with the patient’s family member at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. “I have never seen this much of death and suffering,” said Michealsen, who has been a chaplain for 13 years. “I often tell families that I’m holding their loved one’s hand when they can’t and that I am with them when they are dying when they can’t be.” (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The new report includes the death of 9 more people

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Nine more Oregonians with COVID-19 have died, raising the state’s death toll to 2,872, the Oregon Health Authority said Tuesday.

The state also added 1,575 new confirmed and presumptive cases Tuesday, bringing the total for Oregon to 223, 364, the OHA said.

Thirty-nine people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals in Oregon since Monday. There are 119 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds throughout the state, an increase of 17 people in one day.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (21), Benton (21), Clackamas (96), Clatsop (19), Columbia (16), Coos (35), Crook (22), Curry (32), Deschutes (42), Douglas (83), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (253), Jefferson (4), Josephine (41), Klamath (27), Lane (127), Lincoln (11), Linn (43), Malheur (25), Marion (164), Morrow (5), Multnomah (116), Polk (39), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (96), Union (11), Wallowa (6), Wasco (11), Washington (160), Wheeler (4) and Yamhill (26).

Oregon’s 2,864th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,865th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on July 30 and died on July 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,866th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Aug. 2 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,867th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on July 9 and died on Aug. 1 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,868th COVID-19 death is a 43-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 18 and died on July 30 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,869th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 20 and died on Aug. 1 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,870th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on July 26 and died on Aug. 2 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,871st COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 29 and died on March 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,872nd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on July 25 and died on July 28 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.