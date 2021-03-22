Oregon adds 178 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 187 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 161,706 to date.

Additionally, two new deaths tied to COVID-19 were tallied. The latest victims–a 91-year-old Lane County man and a 40-year-old Marion County woman–brought Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,365.

OHA also announced that 13 Oregon counties had submitted attestation letters signaling their intention to immediately offer COVID-19 vaccinations to expanded eligibility groups: Baker, Benton, Deschutes, Grant, Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Umatilla and Union.

By attesting, these counties can now begin vaccinating all individuals listed in Phase 1B, Group 6, ahead of the previously designated statewide start date of March 29.

Group 6 is comprised of:

Adults ages 45 to 64 with one or more underlying condition with increased risk.

Migrant and seasonal farm workers

Seafood and agricultural workers

Food processing workers

People living in low-income, senior congregate and independent living facilities

Sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness

People displaced by wildfires

Wildland firefighters

Pregnant women 16 and older

OHA reported 901,485 doses of Pfizer, 902,200 doses of Moderna and 54,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

COIVD-19 hospitalizations in Oregon increased by four to 116. ICU patients fell by four from Sunday, OHA said.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were from the following counties: Benton (8), Clackamas (29), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Curry (8), Deschutes (6), Douglas (10), Jackson (6), Jefferson (2), Josephine (10), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (16), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Marion (23), Multnomah (24), Polk (1), Tillamook (4), Washington (2) and Yamhill (3).