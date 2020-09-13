Oregon adds 185 COVID cases, 5 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths related to the virus Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 509.

OHA adjusted the death toll after noting the 504th victim reported Saturday was not an Oregon resident.

The 185 additional confirmed/presumptive cases put Oregon’s total closer to the 30,000 mark with 29,337.

Victims from Sunday’s report include:

-81-year-old Marion County man with underlying conditions

-96-year-old Lane County woman with underlying conditions

-76-year-old Marion County man with unconfirmed medical conditions

-89-year-old Washington County woman with underlying conditions

-89-year-old Washington County woman with underlying conditions

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Gilliam (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Josephine (4), Lane (8), Lincoln (1), Linn (3), Malheur (26), Marion (27), Morrow (1), Multnomah (38), Polk (6), Umatilla (6), Wasco (1), Washington (33).