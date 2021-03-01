Oregon adds 197 COVID cases, 4 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State health officials logged another 197 cases of the coronavirus in Oregon Monday, bringing the total to 155,787.

Additionally, four more deaths were added, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The four casualties were aged between 76 and 98 and all had underlying medical conditions. Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 2,212.

Oregon has now administered 986,816 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines of the 1,241,415 doses that have been delivered to sites across the state. That translates to about 79%.

OHA also reported that hospitalizations in Oregon fell by two Monday, but one more intensive care unit patients was added.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were from the following counties: Baker (3), Clackamas (19), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Deschutes (4), Douglas (11), Jackson (12), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Lane (33), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Marion (20), Multnomah (16), Polk (3), Umatilla (1), Washington (54) and Yamhill (1).