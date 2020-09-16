Oregon adds 2 new deaths, 195 COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon tallied two more deaths stemming from the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 521.

Moreover, the Oregon Health Authority reported 195 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19, inching the total number of cases towards the 30,000 milestone with 29,850.

The two casualties were a 70-year-old Washington County man and a 79-year-old Multnomah man — both of whom had underlying medical condtions.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were from the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (10), Clatsop (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (4), Douglas (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (5), Klamath (14), Lane (15), Linn (1), Malheur (17), Marion (23), Multnomah (32), Polk (3), Umatilla (2), Union (1), Wallowa (6), Wasco (2), Washington (33) and Yamhill (4).

Wastewater monitoring project looks into virus’ presence in communities

OHA also announced a new statewide COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project that will study the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in more than 40 small- to medium-sized communities around the state.

The project will allow epidemiologists to better understand the circulation patterns of COVID-19 in some of Oregon’s communities. Officials said it will serve as an “early warning” system.

Funding for this program comes from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.