Oregon adds 220 COVID cases, 3 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s death toll from the coronavirus slightly increased Monday after state health officials confirmed three new deaths.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 220 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 as well, bringing the total number of cases to 25,155. The death toll rose to 420.

All three victims in Monday’s report were from Washington County; an 87-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman — all of whom had underlying medical conditions.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were from the following counties: Clackamas (22), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Deschutes (1), Jackson (23), Jefferson (7), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (2), Malheur (7), Marion (33), Morrow (2), Multnomah (59), Polk (2), Umatilla (11), Washington (34), and Yamhill (12).