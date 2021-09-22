Oregon adds 2,312 new COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,312 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases Wednesday — a jump of 605 cases from the previous day’s newly reported cases.

The health authority reported 26 more deaths, bringing Oregon’s death toll to 3,649. The total amount of cases in Oregon has reached 317,107, according to OHA.

There are 939 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is five fewer than the previous day. Of those, 270 are in Intensive Care Unit beds — six more than the previous day.

Across Oregon, 39 of 649 (6%) adult ICU beds are available, and there are 315 of 4,272 (7%) adult non-ICU beds available in the state.

OHA also reported 9,765 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines were added to the state immunization registry Tuesday. The seven-day running average is 7,763 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,931,592 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,891,669 doses of Moderna and 211,673 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,714,604 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with 2,479,317 people having completed a vaccine series.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (19), Benton (41), Clackamas (218), Clatsop (14), Columbia (33), Coos (53), Crook (12), Curry (4), Deschutes (169), Douglas (59), Gilliam (1), Grant (68), Harney (27), Hood River (9), Jackson (106), Jefferson (21), Josephine (33), Klamath (39), Lake (9), Lane (143), Lincoln (28), Linn (119), Malheur (41), Marion (266), Morrow (7), Multnomah (319), Polk (45), Sherman (1), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (72), Union (16), Wallowa (13), Wasco (18), Washington (224) and Yamhill (53).