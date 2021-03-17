Oregon adds 239 COVID cases as state eases restrictions on outdoor events

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 239 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Wednesday along with three new deaths associated with the disease.

To date, Oregon has logged 160,259 cases of COVID-19 and tallied 2,349 related deaths. Two of the three casualties reported Wednesday had underlying medical conditions. All three were aged 86 and above.

Wednesday’s report came on the heels of Governor Brown’s announcement of more lenient outdoor capacity limits for outdoor recreation and entertainment. Outdoor entertainment establishments and outdoor recreation and fitness establishments in all Oregon counties may allow the following beginning Wednesday:

Lower risk: Maximum 50% occupancy

Moderate risk: Maximum 25% occupancy

High risk: Maximum 15% occupancy

Extreme risk: Maximum 50 people

OHA also reported 15,289 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. So far, Oregon has administered a cumulative total of 1,363,311 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines — about 77% of the doses delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations fell by 11 to 108 but ICU patients increased by four to 29, according to OHA.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (7), Columbia (2), Coos (10), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (8), Grant (6), Jackson (25), Jefferson (2), Josephine (16), Klamath (2), Lane (16), Lincoln (3), Linn (6), Malheur (3), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (24), Polk (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Washington (28), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (4).