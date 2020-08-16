Oregon adds 252 cases, 2 more lives claimed by coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 252 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 Sunday as well as two new deaths due to the virus.
The two latest casualties were an 86-year-old Clackamas County woman and a 52-year-old Multnomah woman — both of whom had underlying medical conditions. Their deaths raised the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 388.
The 252 new cases increased Oregon’s total number of cases to 23,262.
The new cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Clackamas (26), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Deschutes (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Josephine ( 1), Klamath (2), Lane (4), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (12), Marion (40), Morrow (7), Multnomah (67), Polk (7), Umatilla (15), Wasco (1), Washington (29) and Yamhill (3).
