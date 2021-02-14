Oregon adds 254 new COVID cases; death toll unchanged

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority added 254 confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the state’s total number to 150,281.

Oregon’s coronavirus death toll remained at 2,137 after no new deaths were reported.

OHA said 677,194 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, translating to more than 75% of all doses delivered to Oregon. Additionally, COVID-related hospitalizations dropped by three and ICU beds increased by three.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Coos (11), Crook (3), Deschutes (22), Douglas (17), Harney (5), Jackson (11), Jefferson (2), Josephine (7), Klamath (7), Lane (32), Lincoln (1), Linn (7), Marion (21), Morrow (1), Multnomah (46), Polk (1), Umatilla (6), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (29), Yamhill (6).