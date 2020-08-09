Oregon adds 263 COVID cases, 1 new death

State has 21,272 coronavirus cases to date

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 263 new confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 cases Sunday and logged one new death.

Sunday’s numbers put Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll at 356 and total number of cases at 21,272.

The one reported death was a 72-year-old Multnomah County man who had underlying conditions.

Umatilla County reported 40 cases Sunday, second only to Multnomah’s 66. The rural Eastern Oregon County now has recorded nearly 2,300 cases to date, according to OHA.

The new cases reported Sunday were from following counties: Clackamas (15), Columbia (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (1), Hood River (7), Jackson (4), Jefferson (5), Josephine (1), Lane (6), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (15), Marion (28), Morrow (3), Multnomah (66), Polk (1), Umatilla (40), Wasco (3), Washington (42), Yamhill (10).