Oregon adds 284 more COVID cases and 2 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 284 cases of the coronavirus Monday, bringing the state’s total to 198,972.

In addition, two more deaths associated with COVID-19. Both victims–aged 70 and 78 years old–had underlying medical conditions. To date, 2,624 Oregonians have died from the virus.

OHA said 21,156 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry and that the seven-day running average of doses being administered in Oregon was 30,339.

After two days of significant drops, hospitalizations increased by 18 to 266 total. Four more ICU patients were added as well (75).

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were from the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (46), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (8), Harney (2), Jackson (19), Jefferson (4), Josephine (3), Lane (30), Lincoln (1), Linn (17), Marion (32), Multnomah (48), Polk (9), Sherman (1), Wasco (1), Washington (27) and Yamhill (9).