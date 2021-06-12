Oregon adds 285 COVID cases, 3 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon added 285 more confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 204,865.

Three more Oregonians died from the virus as well, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The reported victims were women aged 77, 93, and 96 years old. All three had underlying medical conditions. Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,729 as a result.

OHA reported 17,231 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. The agency said the seven-day running average of doses being administered is now 17,567 doses per day.

Hospitalizations feel by nine from the previous day to 160 though one more intensive care unit patient was added (41).

“The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,278, which is a 23.4% decrease from the previous seven days,” OHA said Saturday. “The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 206.”

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (5), Clackamas (28), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (30), Gilliam (3), Harney (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (3), Josephine (5), Klamath (5), Lane (22), Lincoln (2), Linn (9), Malheur (3), Marion (25), Multnomah (37), Polk (3), Sherman (1), Umatilla (10), Union (1), Washington (38), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (6).