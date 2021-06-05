Oregon adds 330 more COVID cases, 5 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon tallied its 202,995th case of the coronavirus Saturday following a report of 330 new confirmed/presumptive cases.

The Oregon Health Authority also added five more Oregonians to the state’s COVID-19 death toll. The median age of the five casualties was 79, according to OHA. A total of 2,691 Oregonians have now died from the virus.

Nearly 28,000 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine added to the state immunization registry. The seven-day running average of doses being administered is just under 17,000 per day.

Hospitalizations dropped by 23 to 196, however, the number of ICU patients increased by three to 60. OHA said the total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is a 12.4% decrease from the previous week.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (7), Clackamas (37), Clatsop (2), Columbia (11), Crook (4), Deschutes (16), Douglas (19), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (8), Lake (1), Lane (25), Lincoln (1), Linn (17), Malheur (3), Marion (33), Morrow (1), Multnomah (44), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (15), Union (2), Wallowa (2), Wasco (5), Washington (21), Yamhill (29).