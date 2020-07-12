Oregon adds 332 COVID cases, 2 new deaths

Death toll from coronavirus in Oregon moves to 234

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two more deaths were added to Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 234, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Officials reported 332 new confirmed/presumptive cases a day after recording the most cases in a single day (409). Sunday’s batch of cases pushed Oregon to 12,170 total since the pandemic began.

Both casualties reported Sunday were two women aged 86 and 93 years old. The 86-year-old had underlying health conditions, but health officials could not confirm whether the other victim did too.

The new cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (33), Deschutes (16), Douglas (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (2), Jefferson (5), Klamath (2), Lane (10), Linn (8), Malheur (71), Marion (28), Morrow (7), Multnomah (70), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (27), Wasco (1), Washington (35), Yamhill (4).