Oregon adds 4 deaths, 269 new COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority confirmed four more Oregonians have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 458.

In Sunday’s report, OHA announced 269 new confirmed/presumptive cases. Oregon has logged 26,554 cases of COVID-19 since mid-March.

The latest victims were a 70-year-old Douglas County woman, a 79-year-old Marion County woman, an 88-year-old Washington County man and a 79-year-old Marion County man. At least three of the victims had underlying medical conditions at the time of death, according to OHA.

The new reported Sunday were from the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (16), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Deschutes (3), Hood River (9), Jackson (13), Lane (9), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (22), Marion (48), Morrow (7), Multnomah (36), Polk (8), Sherman (1), Umatilla (41), Union (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (4).