Oregon adds 4 new deaths, 169 new COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 169 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Tuesday as well as four new deaths.

To date, OHA has logged 28,355 cases.

The latest casualties put the state’s COVID-19 death toll at 486. Three of the four victims had confirmed underlying medical conditions, according to OHA:



-90-year-old Marion County woman

-100-year-old Marion County woman

-72-year-old Marion County woman (medical condition unconfirmed)

-86-year-old Lane County man

The new cases reported Tuesday were from the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (17), Crook (1), Deschutes (1), Jackson (17), Jefferson (2), Lane (7), Malheur (4), Marion (25), Morrow (4), Multnomah (39), Polk (4), Umatilla (10), Wasco (1), Washington (25), and Yamhill (11).